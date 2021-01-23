DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.78 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,279 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spence Asset Management grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 89.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 83.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 107.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $15.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.