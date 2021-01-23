Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.34

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.34 and last traded at $20.20, with a volume of 61420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dnb Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Dnb Asa had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Dnb Asa will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

