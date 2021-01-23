DMarket Trading Down 0.2% This Week (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $11.42 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000613 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DMarket alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00066557 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.02 or 0.00571336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00043447 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.44 or 0.04244578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016504 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket (DMT) is a token. It launched on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.