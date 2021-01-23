Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.38

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and traded as high as $2.52. Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 343,389 shares traded.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$303.38 million and a P/E ratio of -52.29.

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$8.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0167 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -442.33%.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Haber sold 94,800 shares of Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$212,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$241,651.20.

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

