Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DFS. Bank of America upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.39.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $92.27 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $100.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

