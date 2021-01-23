DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO) (TSE:DRT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.92

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO) (TSE:DRT)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and traded as high as $3.00. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO) shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 75,649 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The stock has a market cap of C$243.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.24.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO) (TSE:DRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$61.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

