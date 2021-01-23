Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) Stock Price Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.75

Shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and traded as low as $9.69. Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 83,555 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bear 3X Shares stock. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Camden Capital LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.