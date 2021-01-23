Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) (LON:DLG) Receives GBX 341.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) (LON:DLG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 341.63 ($4.46).

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLG shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 351 ($4.59) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) from GBX 356 ($4.65) to GBX 362 ($4.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 320.70 ($4.19) on Wednesday. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 225.40 ($2.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 355 ($4.64). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 316.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 298.89. The company has a market cap of £4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

