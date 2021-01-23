Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.90

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.90 and last traded at $72.58, with a volume of 1250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.32.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DDS. Wedbush boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Get Dillard's alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $2.29. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.39%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $173,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Dillard’s by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Dillard’s by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dillard’s by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 39,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dillard’s by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.