Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DGII. Sidoti downgraded Digi International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digi International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digi International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

Get Digi International alerts:

Shares of DGII opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $591.81 million, a PE ratio of 68.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. Digi International has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.04 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Digi International’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $1,358,754.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,581.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 42,099 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $730,417.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,857.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,501. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Digi International by 323.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Digi International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Digi International by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.