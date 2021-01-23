Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for 1.3% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 108,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $2,039,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DEO stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.61. 189,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,990. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.46. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $170.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.
Diageo Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
