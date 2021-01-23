DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Holdings Decreased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in DexCom by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.5% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.6% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 7.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $4,704,136.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $234,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $302,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,449 shares of company stock valued at $30,939,043 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $370.12 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.07 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.94, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.08.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.83.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.