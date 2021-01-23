Dev Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $3.77 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $3.77 million and $646,491.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $5.35 or 0.00016698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007668 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,729,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,813 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

Dev Protocol Token Trading

Dev Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

