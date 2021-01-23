Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP)

BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 2,050 ($26.78) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BHP. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) from GBX 2,460 ($32.14) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) from GBX 2,210 ($28.87) to GBX 2,390 ($31.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group (BHP.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,917.50 ($25.05).

BHP stock opened at GBX 2,113 ($27.61) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £44.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.46. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,235.50 ($29.21). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,029.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,775.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

