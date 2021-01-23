Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. HSBC cut shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $24.54.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

