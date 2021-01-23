Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GLEN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 274 ($3.58) price objective on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Glencore plc (GLEN.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 249.90 ($3.26).

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 270.80 ($3.54) on Wednesday. Glencore plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.76 ($1.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 287.10 ($3.75). The stock has a market cap of £36.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 251.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 195.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32.

In other news, insider Patrice Merrin acquired 16,003 shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £38,407.20 ($50,179.25).

Glencore plc (GLEN.L) Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

