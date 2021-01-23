Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $55.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STX. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Shares of STX stock opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.69. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $66.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $897,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,110.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $234,192.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,679,378 shares of company stock worth $284,719,242. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,198 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 41,725 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

