Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $11.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.19.

F opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of -288.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 125,590 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 39,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

