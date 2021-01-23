Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target to $152.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.67.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $138.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.93 and a 200-day moving average of $122.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $141.33.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $278,863.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 2,830.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

