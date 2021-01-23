Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) (FRA:DBK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.43

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) (FRA:DBK)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.43 and traded as high as $9.79. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) shares last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 11,463,499 shares.

DBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Independent Research set a €7.40 ($8.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €6.70 ($7.88).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

