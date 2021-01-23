Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) a €50.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HLE. Oddo Bhf set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €52.75 ($62.06).

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) stock opened at €51.20 ($60.24) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a PE ratio of -11.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €52.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €44.52. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a twelve month high of €55.85 ($65.71).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

