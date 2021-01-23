Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) a €19.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AOX. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($19.76) price objective on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €15.77 ($18.55).

Get alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) alerts:

Shares of AOX stock opened at €14.30 ($16.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.00. alstria office REIT-AG has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($17.93).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.