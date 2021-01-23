Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Derwent London plc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the commercial, residential and office development market. The company operates primarily in Central London. Derwent London plc is based in London, U.K. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Derwent London from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Derwent London stock opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. Derwent London has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $43.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.39.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

