Dero Market Capitalization Tops $6.77 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $6.77 million and $139,996.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,194.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,250.04 or 0.03882810 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.48 or 0.00433247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.12 or 0.01336021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.44 or 0.00538739 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.35 or 0.00429740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00271519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00023379 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,322,892 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

