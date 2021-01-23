Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) PT Raised to $1.10

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $0.90 to $1.10 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from $0.95 to $1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 2.16. Denison Mines has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 103.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Denison Mines will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 25,269.8% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 564,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 562,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 70.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,609,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 666,546 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 0.8% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 15,802,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 131,322 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 51,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 13.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,351,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 654,135 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.