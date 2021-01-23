Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) PT Raised to C$1.10

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity to C$1.10 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

DML has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from C$0.95 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities cut Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

DML opened at C$0.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.62. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.24 and a 52-week high of C$1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$603.12 million and a P/E ratio of -37.08.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.74 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 168,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total transaction of C$145,921.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 876,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$759,049. Also, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total value of C$68,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$63,583.50. Insiders have sold a total of 259,500 shares of company stock valued at $233,991 over the last 90 days.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

