Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Resources Inc. is oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production and development of natural gas properties in the Gulf Coast region located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama. It also has properties primarily located in Montana, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. Denbury Resources Inc is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial raised Denbury from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Roth Capital began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $39.50 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Denbury from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

NYSE:DEN opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. Denbury has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 4.01.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 30,211 shares of Denbury stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $546,516.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,681,370 shares of company stock worth $42,191,951 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter worth about $368,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

