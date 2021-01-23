Denali Advisors LLC Takes $586,000 Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter valued at $920,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 236.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the period. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Schneider National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $23.35 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

