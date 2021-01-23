Denali Advisors LLC Sells 12,540 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,540 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 445.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 591,441 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,732,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,544,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 200,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 108,830 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 282,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 106,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBA opened at $14.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 0.99. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%. Research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

