Denali Advisors LLC Makes New $531,000 Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Public Storage by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 27.5% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Truist upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.60.

NYSE:PSA opened at $222.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $240.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

