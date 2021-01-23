Denali Advisors LLC Invests $488,000 in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 258.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 27.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

FFG stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. FBL Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $61.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.06.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $197.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.28 million. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Research analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

