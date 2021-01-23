Denali Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USLM. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 149.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 84,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 50,570 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1,221.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USLM stock opened at $128.36 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $135.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.68.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $155,526.00. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $241,338.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,138.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,400 shares of company stock worth $593,672 over the last three months. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

