Denali Advisors LLC Has $68,000 Stock Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 16,351.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 129,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. 36.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

NYSE BY opened at $16.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $643.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $20.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $119,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,569.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

