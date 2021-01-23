Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $60.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average of $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

