Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) (LON:DKL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.49

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) (LON:DKL) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and traded as high as $5.60. Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 216,086 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.33. The stock has a market cap of £25.14 million and a P/E ratio of -10.76.

In related news, insider Aristide C. Achybrou acquired 665,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £39,936.06 ($52,176.72).

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. The company owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

