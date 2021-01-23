Deer Valley (OTCMKTS:DVLY) Trading 5.3% Higher

Deer Valley Co. (OTCMKTS:DVLY) traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 2,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50.

Deer Valley Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DVLY)

Deer Valley Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells factory built homes primarily in the southeastern and south central regions of the United States. It operates through Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services segments. The company offers HUD code homes and modular homes.

