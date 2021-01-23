DEAPcoin Price Up 5% Over Last Week (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $687,780.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00054427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00125538 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00075232 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00282541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00071562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00040191 BTC.

DEAPcoin Token Profile

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

DEAPcoin Token Trading

DEAPcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

