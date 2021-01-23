David Randall Pickles Sells 1,648 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,305,660.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,801,578.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Randall Pickles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total value of $1,194,987.63.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $812.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.41, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $856.28 and its 200 day moving average is $630.20. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $597.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

