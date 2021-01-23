David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,692 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 4.0% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,165,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,997 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,065,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,537,000 after acquiring an additional 159,615 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 416,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 410,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 48,061 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 255,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period.

JAGG stock remained flat at $$27.66 during trading on Friday. 156,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,158. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average of $27.93.

