David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Takes $8.21 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 151,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,209,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSSC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 261.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 439,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 117,779 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 120.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

GSSC stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $59.61. 18,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,995. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.89 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

