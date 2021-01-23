David Bernstein Sells 24,296 Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK) Stock

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK) CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:CUK opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66.
CUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.
