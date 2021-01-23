David Bernstein Sells 24,296 Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK) Stock

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK) CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CUK opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66.

CUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUK. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 747.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,420,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781,494 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,099,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,165,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 114,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 68,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

