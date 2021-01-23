David B. Seaburg Sells 31,037 Shares of PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Stock

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $34,140.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 880,240 shares in the company, valued at $968,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTE opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.22. PolarityTE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.29.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 169.92% and a negative net margin of 674.12%. The company had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PolarityTE during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in PolarityTE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 124.0% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 89,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 49,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

