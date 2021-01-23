CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Down 19%

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s stock price traded down 19% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60. 6,744,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 574% from the average session volume of 1,000,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $307.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.74.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 32,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

