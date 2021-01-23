CyberMiles Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $9.15 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.35 or 0.00434233 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,055.60 or 0.99888689 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00028415 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00025934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000197 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

