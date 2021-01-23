Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,262 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Customers Bancorp worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 631,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 121,703 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 60.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 72,232 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth $659,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 34,102 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $37,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $132,188.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $373,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUBI. Hovde Group began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $711.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

