CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.64. 6,441,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,247,130. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.77.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.04.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.