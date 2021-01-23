CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark upgraded CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price target on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.04.

CSX stock opened at $87.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $97.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,508,000 after buying an additional 452,819 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,552,000 after buying an additional 215,649 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,234,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,262,000 after buying an additional 96,187 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,823,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,282,000 after buying an additional 348,319 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,997,000 after buying an additional 255,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

