CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Lifted by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2,640.8% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 216,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,649,000 after purchasing an additional 208,623 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.64. 6,441,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,247,130. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.65. The company has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

