CSFB Upgrades Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) to “Outperform”

CSFB upgraded shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$56.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$47.50.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NPI. Mizuho downgraded shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$47.70.

Shares of NPI opened at C$49.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. Northland Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$20.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.03.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$470.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$478.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.46%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

