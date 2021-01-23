Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Hits $0.0752 on Top Exchanges

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for about $0.0752 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Cryptopay has a market cap of $5.14 million and $597.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00067730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.89 or 0.00574863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00044006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.46 or 0.04249991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016478 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,374,191 tokens. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

